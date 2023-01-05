D.A.R.E. has returned to the Bedford County Schools, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 20.
D.A.R.E. is a 10-week program for 5th grade students that provides instruction on how to handle topics related to: good decision making, safe and responsible choices, peer pressure and bullying, good communication skills and resisting drugs.
Graduation for the classes were held in December at the following schools: Moneta Elementary, Goodview Elementary, Huddleston Elementary and Montvale Elementary.
Essay winners from these classes posed with Sheriff Mike Miller, Major Jon Wilks, Lt. Ryan Hilbish, Sgt. Keith Hall and Evidence Technician Kristy Glidden (instructor).
It has been approximately 20 years since these classes were offered in Bedford County, but due to the hiring of additional School Resource Officers, this program was provided once again.
“Thank you BCSO for a great program,” Goodview Elementary School stated.
Miller and members of the sheriff’s office attended the D.A.R.E graduation at Goodview Elementary School, located at 1374 Rivermont Academy Road, Goodview, on Dec. 13. It started at 12:45 p.m. and lasted about an hour.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.