The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints Saturday of property stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Farmington subdivision in the Forest area of Bedford County.
Property taken included money, gift cards, credit/debit cards, electronics and firearms. At this time, it appears these larcenies occurred between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Saturday.
Through information-sharing efforts with law enforcement partners with the Lynchburg Police Department, it was determined the suspects in this case were already the target of a stolen vehicle investigation being conducted in Lynchburg. Through collaborative efforts, a search warrant was obtained and served at a residence in Lynchburg City, where stolen property belonging to a Bedford County victim was recovered.
As a result, multiple juvenile suspects have been identified, and charges are pending, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. Further investigation is being conducted to determine the criminal responsibility of each identified suspect.
The sheriff’s office is asking residents in the Farmington subdivision with security or doorbell cameras to review their surveillance footage between the late evening hours of Friday and the early morning hours of Saturday and share any footage that may be relevant to this investigation.
The sheriff’s office also requests that anyone with information regarding this theft contact Investigator Burnette at 540-586-4800, ext. 4066, (Monday-Friday) or 540-586-7827 (weekends/after-hours). One can also submit a tip to Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, online at http://p3tips.com, or use the P3TIPS app on a mobile device. Crime Stoppers callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
This continues to be an active investigation, and no further information was provided.
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office encourages all citizens to lock their vehicles to secure their belongings and advises citizens to avoid storing high-value items such as firearms and electronics in unlocked vehicles.
