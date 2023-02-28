The Vinton Dogwood Festival is accepting vendors and parade participants for the 68th annual festival to be held April 29.
Groups and individuals are encouraged to enter parade floats, marching entries, bands, costumed characters and novelty units in the parade. All types of festival vendors are welcome, including: handmade crafts for the craft show; retail, direct sale and nonprofits for the business showcase; and professional and nonprofit food vendors.
Free entry is offered for the parade only. The festival will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages, including a craft show, crowning of the dogwood queen and court, stage entertainment, street entertainment, free Kids Zone, free Teen Space, antique car show, food and retail vendors and the annual parade.
For more information or to sign up as a vendor or parade participant, visit www.vintondogwoodfest.com to download information or submit an online application. For more information, contact Chasity Barbour at 540-983-0645, ext. 5.
