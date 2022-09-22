Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15.
During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount.
While at the Agricultural Fair, Lohr spoke with Dr. David Johns, president of Ferrum College, about Ferrum College’s agricultural programs.
The Franklin County Agricultural Fair continued until Saturday, Sept. 17.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.