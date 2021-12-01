The Bedford County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to raise the fine for illegal dumping at solid waste sites from $50 to $250 and increased it to $500 if the fine isn’t paid within 10 days.
The change was made at the Nov. 22 meeting due to concern of out-of-county residents using the county’s waste facilities. The county could also move for harsher punishments depending on the circumstances.
“The county reserves the right to prosecute that as a criminal offense if it’s a particularly egregious case,” said county attorney Patrick Skelley.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.