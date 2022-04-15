Smith Mountain Lake resident Megan Saben, a book-reviewer and writer, has been writing manuscripts for about 30 years but never found a publisher to pick up any of her writings. However, there was one manuscript she wrote that she wanted readers to enjoy and decided to take a leap of faith and publish it herself.
That manuscript was “Something Better Coming,” which is a picture book that features the resurrection of Jesus Christ and having hope for the future. It has quickly become popular in the area as Easter is approaching.
The idea for the book came nine years ago, according to Saben, and it started from an assignment to review Easter books for RedeemedReader.com she writes reviews for. She found books that demonstrated the Easter Bunny and spring, and she also found books that only talked about the week of Christ featuring his death and resurrection.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
