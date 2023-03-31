At 2:10 a.m. today, Friday, March 31, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Henry County. A pickup truck and passenger vehicle collided in the 2500 block of Morehead Ave/Route 87 in Ridgeway. There is one confirmed fatality. Another individual was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. 

