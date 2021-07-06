The Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA) has received a charitable contribution to honor the memory of longstanding SMLA leader Larry Iceman.
This donation was presented to SMLA President John Rupnik by Iceman’s wife, Beatrice Iceman, on the two-year anniversary of his passing.
“Larry Iceman was passionate about the responsibility all homeowners have to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake,” SMLA stated. “He believed that we should all be stewards of our lake and backed up his belief with tireless leadership in SMLA since retiring in 2004.”
John Rupnik, president of SMLA, was stunned by Beatrice Iceman’s contribution but not surprised — knowing the Iceman family.
“Larry Iceman was a rock serving as a foundation board member for many years,” Rupnik noted. “He served our watershed steadfastly through many leadership roles that included directing the Water Quality Monitoring initiative, Lake Clean-up, chair of the Lake Council and president of SMLA. He has been profoundly missed.”
Membership and charitable donations support the work of SMLA, so this contribution will help continue its mission to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation. Visit the SMLA website for more information on the work that SMLA performs and to learn how to support its efforts at www.smlassociation.org.
“It is our best and most efficient insurance for maintaining our property values and preserving our treasure: The Jewel of the Blue Ridge,” SMLA stated.
