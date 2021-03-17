Update 8:45 p.m.
The Bring Brent Home Facebook page stated that the search has come to an end for 26-year-old Brent Gibson of Bedford County, who went missing March 3 and whose truck was found at the Roanoke River Overlook at Blue Ridge Parkway.
The page stated that his body was recovered in the Hardy area of Smith Mountain Lake this evening.
"Sadly, it’s not the outcome we had hoped for, but we are at peace finally knowing where he is." the post stated. "We are overwhelmed with the support we have received and have so many people we’d like to thank, but tonight we need to grieve and begin to learn to live our lives without our loved one. Hug your family a little tighter tonight."
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office stated that a body was found in the lake in the Vinton area of Bedford County.
The sheriff's office responded, along with members of Bedford County Fire and Rescue, Hardy Volunteer Fire Department, and Smith Mountain Lake Volunteer Fire Department, responded to the call today.
Due to the nature of the call, the scene was turned over to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources Conservation Police and Law Enforcement Rangers with the National Park Service for further investigation.
The sheriff's office did not identity of the body found and stated that no further information will be released by this agency and any further inquiries should be directed to the National Park Service.
Original
The search continues for 26-year-old Brent Gibson of Bedford County, who went missing March 3.
Nikky Bowyer, who is Gibson’s cousin, said he clocked out for lunch between 12 and 12:30 p.m. that day and never returned to work at Cardinal Glass in Vinton. His truck was located at the Roanoke River Overlook at Blue Ridge Parkway, where it was found unlocked with his cellphone, wallet and keys still inside. Gibson’s family knew right away that something wasn’t right.
“Brent never leaves his phone, and he would never leave his truck unlocked. Another thing that we noticed is that he (Brent) always backs his truck into a parking spot, but his trucked was pulled in. We automatically knew that was weird,” Bowyer said.
She said that it was “out of character” for Gibson’s truck to be parked at the parkway, as they couldn’t think of a connection he would have to the area. They never went there as a family, and it’s not something that he (Brent) and his wife would visit. She said Gibson loved to fish, but he would usually take his stepdad or brothers with him.
When asked if Gibson, who graduated from Staunton River High School in 2013, had been acting strange or demonstrated different behavior days prior to his disappearance, Bowyer said it was the complete opposite.
She said he was being his typical self, talking about going to his brother’s football game that coming Friday, planning a golf trip that Saturday, and also figuring out how to work his new iPhone that he brought a day prior to his disappearance.
“He was normal Brent, making plans and doing what he loves to do. Nothing stood out to be odd or weird to anyone,” Bowyer said.
Bowyer said that national park rangers are currently the main investigators on the matter, but other local resources such as Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Swift Water Rescue Team, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources and local volunteers have also assisted. Helicopters, divers and drones also have been utilized in the search for Gibson.
Bowyer said they have been at Blue Ridge Parkway every single day since Gibson’s disappearance from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and some nights until 7 p.m. Despite the abundance of resources, the family hasn’t found a single trace that could lead to Gibson’s whereabouts.
The national park rangers, according to Bowyer, said that they are “100 percent pointing into the direction” that Gibson is in the river somewhere, but Bowyer and the family have their doubts about that. One reason being is that Gibson always wears a baseball cap and believes if he was in the water somewhere, the cap would have already showed up and been found. It’s also important to note that Gibson was never seen at the overlook; only his truck was found there. His family still doesn’t have proof that he is in the water or if he got into another vehicle with someone else.
“We have a lot of questions as a family,” Bowyer said. “That’s why we’ve been reaching out to the community.”
She also mentioned that Gibson is an experienced swimmer, as he grew up around water since he was little, whether near a pool or at the beach. He also would go jet skiing out on the lake during the summer with Bowyer.
Park rangers have Gibson’s phone in their possession and have checked cameras at different locations including Gibson’s workplace, according to Bowyer. She said that investigators haven’t been able to share too much since it’s an ongoing case, but they are informing the family of important information that they need to know.
A Facebook page title “Bring Brent Home” has also been created by Bowyer with the help of Kim Martin from Missing Pieces Network and has over 3,600 likes. This page gives updates on the search for Gibson.
Although the two-week search has led to no results so far, Bowyer said they will continue to search every day and refuse to give up until they locate him.
“We’re not giving up until we find him,” she said.
According to the AWARE Foundation, Gibson is 6-foot-1, 240 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of disappearance, he was wearing a blue and yellow State Warrior hoodie, blue jeans and steel-toe boots.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts may contact the Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch at 828-298-2491.
