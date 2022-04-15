During the Bedford County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, time was allotted to recognize National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, which is ongoing.
E911 Director Judson Smith presented the public safety staff in attendance with a certificate of proclamation.
This proclamation states that the Bedford County Board of Supervisors recognize the week of April 10-16 as National Telecommunicators Week, and that all residents of Bedford County are invited to observe this annual event.
This annual event is due to Congress and the president of the United States establishing that the second week of April will be observed as National Telecommunicators Week.
Smith stated that “the county of Bedford considers the services of the public safety telecommunicators to be vital to the interest of the community …”
