The LET’S GET REAL marriage conference, featuring Dale and Jena Forehand of Stained Glass Ministries, will be this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, at Halesford Baptist Church located at 2485 Lost Mountain Road in Wirtz.
“Halesford Baptist Church is honored to have Dale and Jena Forehand of Stained Glass Ministries,” the church stated. “The Forehands are sought-after speakers for conferences and events all across the country. Their flagship conference LET’S GET REAL has powerfully impacted marriages in the local church.”
Dale and Jena Forehand have been regular keynote speakers for national ministries like Lifeway and Professional Athletes Outreach. Their story and ministry have been featured on the cover of Lifeway’s Home Life Magazine, CBN’s “700 Club,” “Life Today” with James and Betty Robinson, and Focus on the Family’s “Your Family Live.”
The cost for the conference is $25 per couple, and childcare will be provided. Scholarships are available.
Every couple is invited to attend the Valentine’s Banquet that Saturday evening at 6 p.m., and the Forehands will also speak at the 11 a.m. service Sunday.
“We hope to see you there,” Halesford Baptist Church stated.
Sessions for LET’S GET REAL are:
Session 1: The Forehand’s Testimony — Friday at 7 p.m. Hear Dale and Jena Forehand’s personal testimony of divorce and God’s restoration of their marriage.
Session 2: What is a Safe Mate? — Friday at 8:15 p.m.
Session 3: What’s Their Problem? — Saturday at 9 a.m.
Session 4: Flee, Fight or Forgive? — Saturday at 10:45 a.m. For more information, go to halesford.com (and scroll down) to sign up.
Halesford Baptist Church may be contacted at 540-721-8640.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.