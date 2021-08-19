Former NASCAR driver and Virginia small business owner Hermie Sadler, through attorney Sen. Bill Stanley and the law firm of The Stanley Law Group, PLLC, of Moneta, on Thursday filed an opposition memo to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s claim that Sadler’s complaint against the state for the Skill Games Ban cannot go forward because, according to Herring, small businesses and owners “do not have any free speech rights.”
Sadler calls that argument “just plain silly, and is dismissive and insensitive to small business owners is Virginia who are fighting to keep their businesses going.” Sadler also demonstrates that the banning of skill games in his truck stop since July 1 has significantly hurt lottery sales.
On June 21, Stanley, in his capacity as an practicing Virginia attorney, filed in the Circuit Court for the County of Greensville a two-count Complaint for Declaratory and Injunctive relief on behalf of Sadler against the commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Herring and the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), alleging that the banning the operation of skill games in the state violates small businesses such as Sadler’s constitutional rights to free speech, as well as being in violation of their right to procedural and substantive due process under the Constitution of Virginia.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
