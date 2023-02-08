Burnt Chimney VFD responds to a house fire on Saturday

Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department was among the fire departments that responded to a house fire Saturday in the Boones Mill area.
According to the Responding Fire online news page, a caller reported that a porch was on fire and was evacuating the house on the 4300 block of Retreat Road in the Boones Mill area of Franklin County.
A fire department unit responding approximately a half mile away advised that there was heavy smoke from the direction of the call.
A unit on scene advised that the two-story residential building was fully involved and there was a nearby propane tank.
Chief 7 from the Boones Mill Volunteer Fire Department (Company 7) requested assistance from Burnt Chimney Volunteer Fire Department (Company 9) with a tanker.
Retreat Road was entirely blocked as responders worked at the scene.
By 10:19 a.m., the fire was knocked down and crews transitioned to mop up. Crews remained on the scene for a while, making sure the fire was completely extinguished before finally clearing the scene.
Also responding were Callaway Volunteer Fire Department (Company 5), Rocky Mount Fire Department (Department 1), Boones Mill Rescue (Squad 7), and Med. 1-7, Lieutenant 1, PS-29 and FM-1 with Franklin County Public Safety.
