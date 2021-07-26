The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently had a celebration to honor six individuals retiring from service.
“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and all of our residents have been blessed and well served by these six people,” Sheriff Bill Overton said. “Their retirement certainly leaves a void. We honor each of you today, grateful to see your families with you and equally honored to see so many co-workers who have come to support you on this momentous day.”
Overton also spoke about each individual and their contributions to the office, and he wished each of them a long and happy retirement.
The six retirees are as follows:
• Jackie Holland had 33 years of service as an E911 dispatcher.
• Stephanie Mills had 32 years of service in various areas within the sheriff’s office, in which the last part of her career was as a resource officer at Franklin County Middle School.
• Wanda Fralin had 30 years at the sheriff’s office, serving in different sections of the agency, most recently as an administrative assistant.
• Tim Mayo had 29 years of total service, serving this county for 22 years as a deputy sheriff after moving from another law enforcement agency.
• James Crews also came from another jurisdiction and had 25 years of total service, serving in the corrections division until his retirement.
• Lewis Wimmer had 23 years of service, serving in patrol during his career and retiring as a sergeant.
