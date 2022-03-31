New South Associates Inc. and the National Park Service seek descendants or other persons with knowledge of individuals interred in the Sparks Cemetery at Booker T. Washington National Monument (BOWA) within the national park in Hardy.
The project will assist BOWA as it plans its management, treatment, interpretation and memorializing of this cemetery, integrating it thematically and physically with the surrounding communities.
Sparks Cemetery along Gills Creek likely has burials dating from the early to late 1800s. The cemetery has one marked stone that indicates an 1823 burial. The cemetery has been interpreted as a possible burial ground for enslaved Africans and their descendants.
Some of the African Americans who have lived near the cemetery included the Brown, Holland, Divers, Burroughs, Ferguson, Taylor, Green, Harris, English, Edwards, Starkey, Swain, Saunders, Childress and Dudley families. The site consists of 41 mapped graves, which are marked by identifiable headstones, fieldstones or depressions.
Early landowners associated with the BOWA included Jesse Dillon Sr., who bought the land in 1786, and his son, Asa Sr., who resided on the property from about 1800 to the early 1830s. The Dillon family sold their property to Thomas Burroughs in 1833. The James Burroughs family continued improving the land and established the Burroughs Plantation in 1850. Those enslaved on the plantation included Booker T. Washington, his mother, and his siblings.
By 1870, the Burroughs family left their home and rented the land to farmers during the 1870s and 1880s. A man named Sparks lived in the area of the cemetery, giving it its name. In 1893, the deteriorated farm was purchased by John D. and Martha Robertson. Sidney Phillips purchased the farm from the Robertson family in 1945, and in 1946 he privately operated the Booker T. Washington Birthplace Memorial. The site subsequently became a National Monument in 1956.
Persons with information on those possibly buried in the Sparks Cemetery are asked to contact Velma Fann, historian, at New South Associates Inc. at 770-498-4155, x126 or vfann@newsouthassoc.com.
