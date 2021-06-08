Although it was a rainy Saturday, Staunton River High School still pulled through and held its graduation ceremony at Williams Field, located at Liberty University.
Opening remarks were given by class president Aidan Brown, followed by the pledge of allegiance led by Emily Duncan. Principal Dr. Josh Cornett then greeted all in attendance. Gracie Cox and Jaelynn Ferguson were the student speakers who spoke to their peers, followed by the awarding of diplomas by Cornett.
“You could see the excitement in their eyes, and just knowing that they get to be in front of their family and friends and get that diploma (was important),” Cornett said.
