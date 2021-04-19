On Saturday, April 24, the public may drop off old or unused prescription medications at one of two locations in Franklin County.
One location will be at the Westlake Substation in the Westlake area (13205 Booker T. Washington Highway, Hardy), and the other will be with Rocky Mount Police Department at the Rocky Mount Walmart.
Both venues will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and are done in a drive-up method so participants don’t even have to get out of their vehicles.
No syringes, lancets, sharps or liquids of any kind will be accepted.
