Lancerlot Sports Complex in Vinton recently announced the “The Town of Vinton Dog Days of Summer” event.
This event is for four-legged friends to “cool off” from this hot summer. Lancerlot Sports Complex (aka “The Lot”) will welcome back the “Town of Vinton Dog Days of Summer” event on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. This will be a free community event open to the public, especially all those with dogs or those who are thinking about adopting a dog.
As in previous years, Lancerlot will host a dog adopt-a-thon in conjunction with Angels of Assisi, Salem SPCA, Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection and Virginia German Shepherd Rescue.
