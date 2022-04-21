SML First Responder Report

The Responding Fire online news page, which is managed by area first responders, reported the following emergency calls that crews in the Smith Mountain Lake area answered within the last week.
Monday
Pittsylvania County: Station 39 Cool Branch and Squad 13 Cool Branch (motor vehicle accident), 13800 block of West Gretna Road. Vehicle hit turkey. Single vehicle with one lane blocked.
Franklin County: Company 4 Glade Hill, Department 1 Rocky Mount, Company 15 FCPS Westlake and Med. 1-4 FCPS (residential structure fire), 3200 block of Webster Road. Possible electrical fire.
Franklin County: Company 9 Burnt Chimney, Station 6 Mt. Pleasant (Roanoke Co.) and Squad 9 Red Valley Rescue (motor vehicle accident), 6500 block of Route 116 Jubal Early Highway area of Mountain Valley Road. Single vehicle over the embankment; unknown injuries. Unit on scene advised it was at the bottom of the mountain on the Franklin County side; single vehicle off the roadway.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.