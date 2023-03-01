Congressman Morgan Griffith’s 9th District staff will be available March 23 in Bedford and Franklin Counties.
In Bedford County, the hours are 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Town of Bedford Municipal Building, First Floor Conference Room, 215 E. Main Street in Bedford.
In Franklin County, office hours are noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Government Center, Room B-75, 1255 Franklin Street in Rocky Mount.
Traveling office hours follow the status of local government offices, which vary across the 23 counties and five independent cities of the 9th District.
In the event of inclement weather (heavy snow, sleet, icy rain, etc.), traveling office hours may be rescheduled to avoid putting constituents at risk. If a county’s schools are closed, then its office hours will be closed as well.
Contact the Christiansburg Office at 540-381-5671 or Abingdon Office at 276-525-1405 with any questions or to schedule an appointment time in the event of office hour closure.
If you want more content like this, support local journalism by purchasing the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper at a local newsstand or subscribing at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to receive the print edition and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.