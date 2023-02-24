Smith Mountain Lake Youth Association (SMLYA) Vice President Lacey Hamilton and SMLYA President Ryan Hamilton have recently been spending their time and money to develop a program that gives the youth of Smith Mountain Lake (SML) the ability to pursue more athletic opportunities.
On Feb. 10, Ryan Hamilton and Lacey Hamilton hosted an open house for the Crusaders Center in downtown Moneta to let the SML community learn more about the program.
SMLYA currently offers football and cheerleading for kids ages 5-12, calling them SML Crusaders.
The opening of the Crusaders Center, a resource center for youth in the community seeking athletics, tutoring and other resources, will impact the SML community by encouraging community involvement, enhancing unity, and offering features that other youth outlets in the area lack.
