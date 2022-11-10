The Bedford Humane Society (BHS) recently announced their annual Pet Photos with Santa event on the following dates:
• Saturday, Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Living Gift at Sign Rock, 1173 Moneta Road in Bedford.
• Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tractor Supply, 1128 East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike in Bedford.
Photos are $15 each, and children are welcome, too. All proceeds benefit the Bedford Humane Society.
Participants will leave with their pet photo framed in a Christmas Card, and the photographer will email them an enhanced photo that they can print more copies of and share with their friends and family on social media.
BHS will also sell fundraising items such as raffle tickets, jewelry, magnets, T-shirts and more to support the no-kill adoption fund. Personalized pet I.D. tags will also be available and made onsite for $5 each.
Visitors are asked to stop by the BHS table to support the organization and to learn more about fostering, volunteering and their programs: Animals and Spay/Neuter.
Call 540-586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com with any questions.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.