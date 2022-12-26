Franklin County YMCA spreads warmth with coat drive

The Franklin County Family YMCA in Rocky Mount organized a campaign called Keeping the County Warm that included a coat drive the month of November to help county residents this winter season.
The Y’s members provided 39 coats for children, 26 adult coats, six shoes, six scarves, eight hats and seven pairs of gloves that were donated to Stepping Stone Mission and Trinity Mission Health and Rehab of Rocky Mount.
“Strengthening the community through programs like this stays true to the ultimate mission of the YMCA — making sure our neighbors are supported,” said Kevin McAlexander, CEO of the Franklin County YMCA. “We’re thrilled to once again partner with local organizations to meet the needs of community members.”
The Y, in addition to its mission work in swim, youth development, child care and senior programs, also hosts food drives, blood drives and much more.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.