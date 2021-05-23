Brian Barlow of Moneta became the first weekly finalist in the 2021 Lyrics on the Lake Open-Mic Competition on Wednesday night at Mango’s Bar and Grill at Bridgewater Plaza in Moneta.
Barlow is vice president of BADE in Detroit, Michigan, and has been living at Smith Mountain Lake for 30 years. He plays in a band called Sinking Monroe, named for the town that became submerged when the lake was filled.
The Open-Mic Competition will continue each Wednesday night through June 16 at Mango’s, and a finalist will be chosen each of those nights. Those finalists will then compete against each other for the grand prize at the opening of the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival on Wednesday night, June 23.
The grand prize consists of a trip to Nashville, Tennessee, a session with professional songwriters, a showcase performance at a popular Nashville venue and a spot in the Lyrics on the Lake Songwriters Festival.
There is no entry fee, and the competition is free to attend, but tax-deductible contributions are accepted. This event raises money each year for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals in Roanoke and Lynchburg, through the Musicpreneur Storehouse Foundation.
More information can be found on the Lyrics on the Lake Facebook page.
