The public is invited to attend a program from 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 17, at The Bedford Alum Springs Hotel highlighting the history of the village of New London.
The event is hosted by the Friends of New London, the public is invited and admission is free. This event will be at 762 Alum Springs Road in Forest.
James W. Morrison, a local historian, will recreate his impression of John Hook, the Scottish merchant who operated stores in New London and later in Franklin County near Halesford Bridge. Jim is retired from the Department of Defense and lives at Smith Mountain Lake. He has spent years researching historical aspects of Bedford County.
