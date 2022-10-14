A record-turnout of thousands of people crowded the streets in downtown Bedford on Saturday, Sept. 24, for the 41st Annual Bedford Centerfest event.
“The combination of beautiful weather, great music, and over 125 artisans and vendors in a six-block radius made for a perfect day,” the Central Virginia Business Coalition stated. “With so many people coming through, vendors were busy all day selling and meeting new people.”
There was plenty of entertainment and live music on stage, and DJ Showtime kept the audience moving and grooving at Centerfest.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
