Former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson, who is charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6, is seeking to be moved to house arrest.
The motion filed by Robertson’s lawyer states that Robertson is in his cell for 23 hours a day, which has taken a toll on him mentally and physically. Just last week, Robertson’s father passed away and due to him being a former police officer, is segregated from other inmates.
“Before incarceration, Mr. Robertson was on personal recognizance, and Mr. Robertson was not on strict home confinement. Mr. Robertson is 52 years old with no prior criminal history and detained for nearly three months. While the Court has found probable cause for a violation of release conditions by purchasing firearms while under indictment, the Court can rest assured that Mr. Robertson completely understands his obligation to the Court now after serving jail time. Essentially, the Court’s power to incarcerate the Defendant has taught him to strictly comply with all release conditions. This matter probably will not be set for trial before 2022. Mr. Robertson will not be working for the foreseeable future and is amendable to remaining on house arrest twenty-four hours a day via GPS electronic monitoring as a condition of the High-Intensity Supervision Program. If Mr. Robertson violates house arrest conditions, pretrial services will be immediately notified, and the Government can seek a warrant for his arrest. The duration of time he has served has taught him to comply with all court orders strictly.” – the motion filed by Rollins and Chan Law Firm.
Find out more in the upcoming issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the e-edition version of the article this upcoming Wednesday at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.