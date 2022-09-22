The Bedford Humane Society will hold two Blessing of the Animals events at area churches.
The first event will be Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to noon at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 1695 Perrowville Road in Forest.
The second event will be Sunday, Oct. 2, at 5 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, located at 314 North Bridge Street in Bedford.
Companion animals are welcome. Anyone may stop by to support the organization and learn more about the Forgotten Feline, Animals and Spay/Neuter programs. If able, bring a donation of pet food, treats or toys.
Call 540-586-6100 or email info4bhs@gmail.com with any questions.
