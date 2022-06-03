The first weekend in June, the fully vaccinated Lakeside Singers will be back from a “COVID hiatus” with a concert entitled Love Letters.
This performance was originally scheduled for 2020 to honor 50 years of Virginia having LOVE letters across the state as tourist attractions.
With Lakeside Singers having six married couples within our group of 30+ musicians, it seemed only natural to keep that theme for 2022. Melia Garber, an incredibly talented solo performing pianist and piano instructor at Hollins University, is back to lead the group in what is sure to be a foot tapping, uplifting program.
If you haven’t ever heard a Lakeside Singers performance, you will absolutely fall in love with their music. Many of the members have used their love of music as a foundation to strengthen their relationships.
