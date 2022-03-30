Vinton resident Mark Osborne, 26, decided to try out for American Idol because his mother asked him to for her birthday. It’s a good thing he did, as this country/blues musician received his golden ticket for a trip to Hollywood.
Even though he was eliminated in the seventh episode of American Idol’s 20th season that aired Monday, competing at that level is an accomplishment very few musicians get to experience.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
