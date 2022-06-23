At its meeting the evening of Tuesday, June 14, the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission approved a series of no-wake buoys that should dramatically improve boating and navigational safety along Smith Mountain Lake in the Huddleston and Penhook communities.
TLAC unanimously approved a recommendation to install six no-wake buoys at The Pointe at Mariners Landing, which should slow down boating traffic in the high-density Craddock Creek section of Smith Mountain Lake that includes approximately 175 private rented and transient boat slips.
For more than two years, residents and boat slip owners at The Point at Mariners Landing have been working to implement policies that would slow down boating traffic in the area. Co-owner Waller Perrow mentioned several instances where he has seen boats nearly collide or capsize in the area due to turbulent wakes. The Point at Mariners Landing submitted its application to TLAC for the no-wake buoys last fall.
