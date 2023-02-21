Sea Cadets’ Small Boats Operations took place from Dec. 27 to Jan. 5 at the Skelton 4H Center at Smith Mountain Lake.
During that time, cadets earned their boating licenses and got to experience driving U.S. Navy 7-meter rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs), while learning the day-to-day operations that Navy and Coast Guard small boat units would be performing if they were to choose a career in that field.
Sea Cadets is the Navy’s youth program aimed at developing middle and high schoolers into the next generation of leaders, whether that be within the military or in outside careers. There are over 400 units located throughout the United States, Guam and Puerto Rico that accept cadets, send them through recruit training, then allow them to continue on to advanced trainings that are more career-oriented, such as Small Boat Operations.
This past year, Small Boats celebrated its 10-year anniversary, with a majority of those 10 years being spent at SML. SML has provided the Sea Cadets with a place during the winter with low traffic and open waters where the cadets can safely learn how to operate boats and carry out various operations.
This year, cadets had a unique experience, as the weather was in the 50s-60s throughout the whole training, giving them the opportunity to have a lot of “stick time” (time driving the boats) and performing operations such as VBSS (vehicle boarding, search and seizure), PSU (port security), line handling, and “dock crashing” (docking the boats in a specific manner), among others.
The program as a whole gives young adults an opportunity to gain real-world experience and discover what they would like to do in the future. Almost all of the staff, especially at Small Boats, is made up of former cadets who have gone on to join the military in some fashion and bring back their experiences to help train the next generation.
For more information, the official Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC) website is seacadets.org.
