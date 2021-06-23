The Franklin County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from the architects who designed a new Glade Hill Fire and EMS Station and from county staff involved in the project.
Following an impassioned debate among the supervisors, they voted 5-2 June 15 in favor of putting the project out for bids.
Jack Murphy and Barry Collier from the architectural firm of Thompson & Litton presented the building. The site is at Route 40 and Turtle Hill Road. It is a parcel of land of 5.42 acres, of which approximately 5.25 acres will be used. Water, power, septic system and drain field will be needed due to the rural location. The architects have worked with VDOT and the county’s building committee to design a plan that would meet both county needs and VDOT regulations.
A constant refrain through both the presentation and ensuing discussion emphasized the volatile building market and the rapid inflation in building material costs.
The site will have two entrances, one on Route 40 for emergency vehicles, and the second on Turtle Hill Road for personal vehicles and staff. On site will be a well, water tank, gasoline tank, propane tank and a stormwater run-off collection location.
Read more about this in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view the full article in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.