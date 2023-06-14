The Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary #4344 is hosting a fundraiser on June 17,2023 at The SML Pavilion in Downtown Moneta. All proceeds remain local to benefit Food for Kids and Lake Christian Ministries. The event will feature SML Steel Drum Bands and Ukulele Ensemble, which will present "Soaring Into Summer", a family style ‘welcome summer’ concert of familiar songs in toe-tapping island-music fashion. The concert will be held from 3 – 5 p.m.
Food For Kids is a local non-profit that aims to address food insecurity for area children, helping to create a caring, supportive community for them that promotes learning and self-worth. The organization also provides bags of meals every weekend during the school year for food-insecure children in Goodview, Huddleston, Moneta and Montvale Elementary Schools, and Staunton River Middle School in Bedford County.
Lake Christian Ministries is a regional non-profit that provides food, clothing, household items, crisis financial aid, job assistance, and community referrals and connections to those in need in Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania Counties.
As a bonus during Father’s Day weekend, dads are being offered a free dessert at the following restaurants: Bull Docks, The Copper Kettle Co., Cilantro Mexican Grill, Jake’s Place, Los Amigos Bar & Grill, Magnum Point Marina, Mango's, Napoli Cowboy, Napoli at the Lake, Vinny's Italian Grill and Blackwater Cafe.
Tickets for the event are $12 for ages 13 to adult; $6 for ages 6 to 12; and free for ages five 5 and under. Tickets may be purchased in advance by visiting smlpavilion.com/events/food-for-kids/.
