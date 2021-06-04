Appalachian Power reminds property owners at Smith Mountain and Leesville lakes of guidelines to follow prior to removing vegetation along lake shorelines.
The vegetation along the shoreline plays an important role in filtering storm water runoff, protecting against erosion, maintaining the lakes’ water quality and providing habitat for wildlife.
“Despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, the past year has seen a dramatic increase in the number of home sales and new residential subdivisions being developed at Smith Mountain Lake,” said Neil Holthouser, with Appalachian Power’s shoreline management group. “As more of the shoreline is developed, we want to make sure that property owners understand the value of shoreline vegetation and are aware of the permitting process for vegetation removal.”
An Appalachian Power Vegetation Removal Permit is required for the removal of any vegetation measuring ½-inch in diameter or greater within the Smith Mountain Project boundary (800-foot elevation contour at Smith Mountain Lake; 620-foot elevation contour at Leesville Lake). With a permit, the Shoreline Management Plan (SMP) allows for vegetation removal for the following reasons:
