Matthew Uselton, an English teacher at Liberty High School (LHS) in Bedford who was recently named one of eight regional teachers of the year for Virginia, is a 20-year Moneta resident.
“I love our little community and enjoy my ‘lake adjacent’ life,” he commented.
The Smith Mountain Eagle spoke with him about his teaching background and journey from teacher of the year for LHS to teacher of the year for Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS), and then to Region 5 “Valley Region” teacher of the year, in which he was a finalist for Virginia teacher of the year.
His 19-year teaching career has led him to Roanoke County Public Schools (William Byrd High School), Roanoke City Public Schools (Patrick Henry High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School), en route to BCPS and Liberty High School since 2012.
Along the way, Uselton has taught Advanced Placement (AP) literature, language, and composition; eighth grade language arts; and college dual enrollment world literature. He has coached soccer (boys and girls), tennis (boys and girls), golf and scholastic bowl. During his career, he has sponsored school literary magazines, directed drama, written plays, served as assistant band director and written marching band shows for several area high schools.
As if that list weren’t enough to keep a person busy, Usleton coaches travel soccer for the Smith Mountain Lake Jets (U17 Boys and Blue Ridge Soccer League champions) and formerly coached Moneta recreational soccer, substitute preaches at United Methodist Churches as a certified lay speaker in the Lynchburg District (Lynchburg to Gretna), and presents AP workshops and seminars in numerous states around the nation.
At LHS, in addition to his teaching and coaching duties, he serves as the school’s Canvas site specialist, leading “Canvas training for all staff and administration.” (Canvas is the online platform used in the public schools for online and integrated instruction.) He has participated as a developer and presenter to various district-wide new teacher training programs.
While that list of achievements shows great dedication, hard work and diversity of expertise — a veritable jack of all trades, and master of many — the teacher of the year likely earned that accolade for more than just what he did, but how he did it. His passion for teaching and for unlocking students’ joy of learning stands out as much as his curriculum vitae.
