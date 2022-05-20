Smith Mountain Lake residents on the Pittsylvania County side can benefit from fundraising efforts by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Sutherlin, Virginia, as the club helps county residents who are undergoing cancer treatments and offers more than $10,000 in scholarships to county students.
Eagle Riders motorcycle club, which is part of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Club in Sutherlin (past the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds on the way to South Boston), plays an important role in the fundraising efforts to benefit the Danville-Pittsylvania Cancer Association each year.
There are a number of Fraternal Order of the Eagles Clubs across the country with six clubs in Virginia, including one at Smith Mountain Lake, but not all have Eagle Riders.
Trustee Jerry Shelton explains that the club donates what money it raises through the year to a variety of projects in addition to the cancer association.
The club believes in giving back to the community and normally offers more than $10,000 in scholarships and the Graduate of Merit program. They work with the school board to identify those in need for their Christmas and Thanksgiving basket programs.
There’s more to this story in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. If subscribed, view the rest of the story in the e-edition version at www.smithmountaineagle.com/eedition. If not subscribed, pick up a print edition or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.