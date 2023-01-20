Starting at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, with reruns at various times until Sunday, Jan. 15, the Outdoor Channel aired Fishing University’s episode featuring Mariners Landing and the picturesque Smith Mountain Lake and mountain views.
This national exposure means good things are about to come to the lake.
“The larger impact to our local economy is coming,” stated Mariners Landing Brand Ambassador Alyssa Eads.
Eads noted that the segment has already, in a small way, positively impacted the local economy, as Fishing University crew ate at local restaurants, purchased food and shopped at local stores.
Due to the show, the SML area could benefit long-term as well because Fishing University has many fans interested in finding locations to fish. Eads said it would increase tourism to SML, which would positively impact local resorts, hotels, restaurants, stores and other businesses.
