Franklin County Public Schools recently announced “TeachFRCO” — an educator recruitment fair on Saturday, March 18, at The Franklin Center at 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Franklin County Public Schools has recently updated its pay scales. The teacher pay scale is $45,000 to $72,002.
The school system is asking that candidates preregister so that it has the appropriate people available to meet with them. Applicants can access the registration page at: bit.ly/TeachFRCO.
