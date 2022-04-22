VMI conducts naval ROTC midshipman training at SML

Approximately 90 Naval ROTC Cadets, along with instructors from Virginia Military Institute, recently spent three days of Navy Midshipman training on Smith Mountain Lake.
As part of their spring field training exercises, they received hands-on small vessel instruction offered by Sea Tow Smith Mountain Lake and the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue.
Training by Sea Tow included towing evolutions, hdock lines and knots, andling tow lines, demonstrating tow line catenary and how to correct towed vessel yawing, hip-towing, hooking up to a vessel in shallow water as well as deep water, docking a towed vessel, navigation and towing lights, marine VHF radio communications, rules of the road, navigational and regulatory markers, and shoals.
Training by SML Marine Volunteer Fire Rescue included fireboat vessel operations, fireboat pumps, on-water firefighting, emergency response diver overview, radar, FLIR night vision, sidescan sonar, hands-on handling of firehoses and personal protective equipment and more.
Lt. Joseph Ziobro, Senior Naval Instructor NROTC Virginia Military Institute, organized and supervised this event, which was hosted by Jeff Prowse, owner of Mitchell’s Point Marina and Smith Mountain Lake Boat Rentals, who also provided rental boats for use in these exercises. Eastlake Community Church provided the campsite for the cadets, and numerous cadets attended their Sunday morning worship services.
