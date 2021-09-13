Numerous parents as well as a couple of students and some citizens blasted Bedford County Public Schools on various topics, including how unmasked students with exemptions are allegedly isolated, intimidated and treated like prisoners.
They let the board know how they felt at Bedford County Public Schools’ board meeting Thursday.
The following is only one of many people who spoke at the board meeting. See the Sept. 15 issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper for much more.
Lacey Johnson
Lacey Johnson of Montvale told the board, “It seems like you all have forgotten, even though you have been reminded … from right here at this podium that you are representatives of the will of the people. There’s really no questions as to what the will of the people is regarding mandatory masking, critical race theory rebranded as responsible teaching and transgender policy.”
She pointed out the low rate of infection of COVID-19 among children and that CDC information supports that.
“COVID particles are smaller than the space between fibers of masks,” she said. “This is an absolute farce. It’s clear to me, and it should be clear to everyone in this room that this is not about COVID. Propose polling the students and staff — will likely find that the majority aren’t interested in participating in (Superintendent Dr. Marc) Bergin’s mitigation strategies. I suggest you move forward with the will of the people and rework the plans.”
“We heard here a few weeks ago from several parents that they are not interested in co-parenting with the government.” Johnson said. “Concerned parents will continue to pull their children out of public school, opting for homeschool or private school.”
She related her own experience “co-parenting with the government.” Her son has a documented medical condition, and his physician signed that he is not to wear a mask.
“Last week, he was coerced into wearing a mask and later a face shield,” she said. “What will keep the county from imposing an unwanted vaccine on my child or other unwanted medical attention? It won’t be me, because the county doesn’t abide by my wishes. And it won’t be my doctor because the county overrides what my physician has said is best for my child. When the public school overrides the physician and the parents, we have a problem.”
“The spirit of cowardice has pervaded this board, and with the exception of three individuals, there is no backbone to be found here to stand up to governmental mandates or CDC recommendations,” she added.
Chairman Jason Johnson threatened her removal as soon as the timer rang and she kept talking.
