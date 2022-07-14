A former Rocky Mount police officer who was convicted this past spring for his involvement in the infamous Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol has been denied an acquittal on three of the six counts on which he was convicted, according to a document filed by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia.
Thomas Robertson’s attorneys submitted a motion to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia requesting the acquittals approximately two weeks after his April trial, but the motions were rejected in a Memorandum Opinion issued by the court Tuesday, July 5.
“After hearing three days of evidence and deliberating for two (days), a jury convicted Thomas Robertson on six counts related to his conduct on and shortly after January 6, 2021,” read the July 5 Memorandum Opinion issued by the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. “Mr. Robertson, a former police officer from Rocky Mount, Virginia, was among the rioters who breached the United States Capitol building while a Joint Session of Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election results.”
The six counts that Robertson was convicted on included obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, civil disorder and aiding and abetting, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.
Robertson’s legal team moved for a judgment of acquittal on three of the six counts — obstructing an official proceeding, entering and remaining in a restricted building on grounds, and civil disorder — but the court reserved ruling on those particular motions until after the jury verdict, according to the July 5 Memorandum Opinion.
