Hip hop blues musician G. Love will perform with a new group at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount in February, the venue announced Nov. 22.
After 27 years of touring with Special Sauce, the multi-instrumentalist, also known as Garrett Dutton, will appear Sunday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. with a reimagined collective of seasoned musicians in support of his 2020 Grammy-nominated album, “The Juice.” Doors will open at 7 p.m.
The lineup promises an experience that will include “classic G. Love songs, improvisation jams, and low-down dirty blues.”
“The Juice” is G. Love’s first album since “Love Saves the Day” in 2015 and was produced by Grammy-winning musician Keb’ Mo’.
Tickets are available now at harvester-music.com.
G. Love & The Juice
After 27 years of coast-to-coast touring, the global pandemic grounded the touring juggernaut known as G. Love & Special Sauce. With band members sheltered in place and scattered across the country and G. Love’s ever-pressing need to release creative juices bore a collaborative and experimental musical group.
G. Love & The Juice is that new mosaic, drawing from his signature hip hop blues. He invited seasoned touring musicians who shared in this vision to deliver a musical experience that includes classic G. Love songs, improvisation jams and the low-down dirty blues which has been a hallmark of Garrett Dutton shows since the 1990s.
G. Love & The Juice is a collective of all-star musicians. The current configuration has G. Love fronting the band with his legendary harmonic, guitar and vocals. Jimi Jazz Prescott is on upright bass performing his patented electrified upright bass. Chuck Treece, Iconic Philadelphia musician, professional skateboard and longtime collaborator is on vocals and drums, and Van Gordon Martin of the Organically Good Trio, Big Daddy Kane and Dub Apocalypses is on lead guitar.
