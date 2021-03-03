(Editor’s note: The following article first appeared in the Best of the Best edition of Lake Life magazine, available for free at magazine stands in the Smith Mountain Lake area.)
Despite the shutdown of society in the spring of this year, the real estate market in the Smith Mountain Lake area boomed when things started opening up again.
Smith Mountain Lake resident Glenda McDaniel won the title of Best Realtor in the 2020 Lake Life Best of the Best contest voted on by readers of Lake Life. She is an agent with Long & Foster Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta.
She is a native of the lake area and has been a top producing agent with the firm since 1988 when she became a licensed realtor. According to her website, she “specializes in Smith Mountain Lake properties including waterfront lots, Lake homes, condos, and townhomes.”
“I really appreciate all the people that voted for me. It is really important for me to take care of my clients and help them find their dream property,” the award-winning realtor commented.
She works with both buyers and sellers in the home selling process.
“I enjoy using all the years of experience I have and sharing my knowledge with buyers and sellers,” she said.
McDaniel’s awards match her sales production. She is a three-time top realtor of Roanoke Valley, has been a Diamond Award winner for most of her career and “prides herself in helping others find their dream home on the lake.”
The award winner serves the counties of Bedford, Franklin, Pittsylvania and Roanoke, as well as the city of Roanoke.
McDaniel specializes in all types of real estate: “commercial investment property, new construction, vacation properties, relocations, country homes, foreclosure, senior living, resale residential, condominiums, eco-friendly design and construction, waterfront, single family homes and townhomes, and luxury” properties.
McDaniel has been married to her husband for 25 years, and the couple lives locally with their two sons.
“I really enjoy what I do and look forward to being of service to the people of the Smith Mountain Lake community,” she remarked.
Her office is located at 16869 Moneta Road in Moneta, and she can be reached at 540-297-4111.
