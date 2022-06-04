Area students graduate from Bridgewater College

Approximately 335 undergraduate and 30 graduate students from Bridgewater College’s Class of 2022 received degrees, including two local students.
Those receiving degrees from the area include:
• Andrew Maus of Rocky Mount, who graduated with a bachelor of science in health and physical education.
• Erin Voeghtly of Bedford, who graduated with a master of science in psychology - mental health professions.
Dr. David W. Bushman, president of Bridgewater College, conferred the degrees.
Bushman also served as this year’s Commencement speaker. In his address, titled “All of Us,” Bushman touched on the Class of 2022’s accomplishments, resiliency and capacity of greatness. Bushman reminded graduates of their connections and the community they have at Bridgewater College, as well as the sacrifice, care and commitment of everyone who helped them arrive at this day.
