The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC) welcomed 14 professionals in its inaugural Smith Mountain Lake (SML) Leadership Academy, a 12-month program designed to educate, connect, and inspire existing and emerging community leaders.
The SML Leadership Academy kicked off on Jan. 6 at The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning and Enterprise in Rocky Mount and featured a half-day orientation and guest speaker Beth Bell, executive director of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce. Bell delivered a presentation entitled “Developing Your Centers of Influence,” which included advice and tips to improve networking Return on Investment (ROI).
“Bell’s presentation was impressive and provided participants with strategies to build lasting relationships that are mutually beneficial and that can boost market access and credibility through referrals, testimonials, and simple, undervalued word-of-mouth,” stated SMLRCC Executive Director Christopher Finley, noting that Bell also serves as publisher of Macaroni Kid Roanoke, founder and president of FemCity Roanoke, a women's networking group, and as a columnist for Valley Business FRONT.
“The SML Leadership Academy is dedicated to investing in leadership and community awareness,” Finley added. “During monthly sessions, participants will engage with local leaders to expand their awareness and understanding of unique issues and opportunities facing the Smith Mountain Lake community, as well as Bedford, Franklin and Pittsylvania counties. Classes also will include leadership professional development, networking, site tours and team building.”
Following is a list of 2021 SML Leadership Academy participants:
John Broughton,CBO/Franklin County Building Official
Evan Deyerle, Lending Assistant/American National Bank and Trust
Julia Darling, Smith Mountain Lake Rental/Savvy Promos Inc.
Kelly Drinkard, CMCA, AMS/Common Interest Community Manager/Perrow Management Corp.
Dr. Charles Dudley, President and Co-Founder/Advantage Merchant Systems LLC
Mariel Fowler, CZO/Planner/Bedford County Division of Planning
Christine Giglio,CAD Administrator/Department of E-911 Communications/Bedford County
Shauna Janczuk, Loan Officer/Farm Credit of the Virginias
Xan Pilgrim, CRS, GRI/Associate Broker/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Smith Mountain Lake Real Estate
Betty Robertson, BSN, RN/Carilion Community Health & Outreach Educator
Madeline Sefcik,Clerk to the Board of Supervisors/Franklin County
Whitney Pugh, FNP-BC/CEO/Owner/Agenacare Housecalls, PLLC
Tommie Jo Walker, Account Executive/Womack Publishing
Ryan Walters, Owner/Drifter's
