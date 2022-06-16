The 19th Annual Southwest Virginia Antique Farm Days will be held in Rocky Mount this weekend: June 17, 18 and 19.
This Franklin County based festival will take place in the Franklin County Recreation Park at 2150 Sontag Road (Route 619), just south of Rocky Mount. The Antique Farm Days Club that puts on this show is dedicated to restoring and preserving farm machinery and implements that were used in the agriculture based society of early Southwest Virginia, and the role that they played in shaping life in Franklin County and surrounding areas.
The three-day event will feature everything from a Hot Stock Antique Tractor Pull, a threshing and baling demonstration with a 1923 wood FRICK threshing machine, to an auction, quilting, sawmilling, operating antique diesel engines, tractor pulls, corn meal grinding, wood turning, antique tractors, hit-n-miss engines and blacksmithing. A 100+ year-old recently restored Peerless Steam Tractor will be a main feature.
Events start at 9 a.m. Friday, and that evening at 5 p.m. will be the Hot Stock Antique Tractor Pull. On Saturday, many events and demos continue, plus there will be a regular antique tractor pull and a big auction. On Sunday, events and demos continue, plus the day will feature a lawnmower tractor pull, live bluegrass music and an antique car cruise-in. There will be a daily tractor parade.
The restored 10-foot high 1923 Fairbanks Morse vintage engine that was the main power source for the Exchange Mill in Rocky Mount until 1959 will be running throughout the show for everyone to hear and see. All three days will feature examples of rock crushing, sawmilling, threshing and much more. The 100+ year-old Peerless Steam Tractor will be operating both days in a number of events.
Other activities include an expanded flea market of antiques, engines, tractors and farm-related items. The auction of antique equipment, farm tools, machinery and other farm-related items will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Exhibitors with antique tractors, farm equipment and with working demonstrations, all willing to take the time to explain them, will be present through the entire show. The event is for the whole family.
General admission is $6 a day with children under 12 admitted for free. For further details, check the website at www.SVAPF.org. This event is being supported by Franklin County Parks and Recreation Department and James River Equipment of Rocky Mount.
