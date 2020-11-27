Members of the Anthony family, as well as representatives of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Sons of Confederate Veterans, Order of Confederate Rose, and Children of the Confederacy recently gathered to honor Pinkney Anthony at Pecks Baptist Church and Charles Lewis Anthony at Staunton Baptist Church.
“The General William R. Terry chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) in Bedford was honored to have such a large attendance recently at a double Southern Cross of Honor dedication for two brothers who served honorably during the War Between the States,” stated Jennifer Thomson, president of General William R. Terry UDC.
The Southern Crosses of Honor were draped by Battle Flags until the family unveiled them. Eagle Scout Richard Jacobs led the folding of the flags to present to the families. Members of the Botetourt Artillery gave a 21-gun salute to Pinkney Anthony at Pecks Baptist.
Memorial wreaths were laid at the graves by several of the groups who were in attendance, as well as the Virginia Division president of the Children of the Confederacy and the Virginia State Society president of the Order of Confederate Rose.
