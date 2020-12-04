Two people died Thursday in the Union Hall area, with one person sustaining an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office revealed this morning.
On Dec. 3 just before 5 p.m., the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from a female on Piney Point Road in Union Hall allegedly stating that she had just killed someone, and hung up the phone.
A few minutes later, the 911 center received a call from a male subject stating that his wife had just shot herself, also on Piney Point Road. While deputies were en-route, another 911 call was received from a motorist on Piney Point Road stating that they had located a male subject on the edge of the road that appeared to be deceased.
When deputies arrived in the area, two victims were located, both at separate locations. One deceased male was located near the roadway, and a female with life-threatening injuries was located at her residence a few hundred yards away.
First responders attempted rescue efforts at the scene; however, the female seems to have died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The male victim is a 65-year-old white male of Union Hall. The suspect is Elizabeth Schoppert, a 65-year-old white female, also of Union Hall.
This is an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office is awaiting additional information from the Medical Examiner’s Office regarding the official cause of death.
