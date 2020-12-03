Roanoke County Public Library (RCPL) reopened the Vinton Library, located in downtown Vinton, on Monday, Nov. 30. The South County, Hollins, and Glenvar libraries reopened earlier this fall.
Similar to the other locations, Vinton will be open by reservation for county residents, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with visitors not to exceed 25 percent normal occupancy. Patrons may make reservations for one hour time slots via the library’s website, roanokecountyva.gov/library, or by calling 540-857-5043. The library will close for cleaning from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
Upon arrival, patrons will receive information about the new protocols. Masks are required for anyone over 3 years old and will be available for free at the library, along with hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes.
The library will look a bit different, and services will be limited.
• While in the library, patrons may browse the collection, use computer stations and seek staff help via a barrier or at six feet distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.
• Containers will be placed around the library for all items that have been handled but not chosen to take home.
• Meeting rooms and other enclosed spaces will remain closed.
• On-site programming will be limited to outdoors with social distancing requirements. For a list of upcoming events, visit the library’s website.
• All virtual programming and curbside pick-up and drop-off of materials will continue.
• Drive-through windows are now available at Glenvar, South County and Vinton.
For more information, call 540-772-7507 or visit rocolibrary.org.
Read more stories in the current issue of the Smith Mountain Eagle newspaper. Pick up a copy or subscribe at www.smithmountaineagle.com/subscriber_services to view articles in the print and/or e-edition version.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.